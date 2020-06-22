Home » Weather News » After storms blow through…

After storms blow through DC area, humidity continues through Tuesday

Abigail Constantino

June 22, 2020, 11:16 PM

Monday’s humid and muggy day brought forth thunderstorms in the D.C. area, but with storms settling down, the humidity will linger through Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a hot and humid day, also, but there won’t be the upper-level disturbance so storms will be more isolated.

A cold front will move through early Wednesday, with a few possible showers, followed by lowering humidity during the day, but it will be a very warm day.

Thursday looks nice and comfortable.

Forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Hazy, hot, and humid. Isolated late-day thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday: A chance of a shower in the early morning, then gradual clearing. Breezy. Very warm but becoming less humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Warm, pleasant and seasonable. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

