After storms blow through DC area, humidity continues through Tuesday

Monday’s humid and muggy day brought forth thunderstorms in the D.C. area, but with storms settling down, the humidity will linger through Tuesday.
- Listen to WTOP online and on the radio at 103.5 FM or 107.7 FM.
- Current traffic conditions
- Weather forecast
- Closings and Delays
- Sign up for WTOP alerts
Tuesday will be a hot and humid day, also, but there won’t be the upper-level disturbance so storms will be more isolated.
A cold front will move through early Wednesday, with a few possible showers, followed by lowering humidity during the day, but it will be a very warm day.
Thursday looks nice and comfortable.
Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Hazy, hot, and humid. Isolated late-day thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Wednesday: A chance of a shower in the early morning, then gradual clearing. Breezy. Very warm but becoming less humid. Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Warm, pleasant and seasonable. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.