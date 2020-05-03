Good weather ends with showers, storms in DC-area forecast

Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms are forecast for the D.C. area on Sunday.

D.C.-area skies will be mostly cloudy Sunday, before becoming unsettled and making way for showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon.

“Look for rain chances increasing until about midnight … there is a chance of storms later on this evening,” said Storm Team4 Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop in Northern Virginia around 4 p.m. Sunday, with areas south of Interstate 66 and U.S. Route 50 having the best chance for stronger storms.

The National Weather Service’s HRRR forecast model showed a scattered line of showers with some embedded thunderstorms moving through D.C. east into Maryland between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Showers and thunderstorms likely today, especially later this afternoon and evening. See map for more details. pic.twitter.com/l3x7MF7Ng7 — National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) May 3, 2020

Stronger storms could produce large hail, though the main risk with Sunday’s weather is locally damaging wind gusts and flooding in low-lying areas or along small streams from heavy rainfall.

Temperatures are forecast to stay in the 70s today, before falling to the upper 40s to low 50s on Sunday night.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and dry to start, followed by late afternoon/evening showers and possible thunderstorms. Temperatures in the low to upper 70s.

Sunday night: Chance for rain and storms. Low temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday: Early morning showers, sunny and a nice afternoon. Breezy. High temperatures in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Chance of showers and cloudy. High temperatures in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High temperatures in the middle 60s.

Current Conditions