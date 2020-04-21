The outdoors forecast: Some storms, a freeze, then more rain

Some weird weather is in store for the D.C. area, with rain later in the week and a somewhat-rare April freeze warning.

But before all that, the rest of Tuesday will be windy and possibly rowdy. Isolated thunderstorms — some of which could be severe — are in the forecast. Winds could get up to 30 mph.

“Some of these storms that we’re going to see pop could bring damaging winds, even the possibility for hail,” said Storm Team 4 meteorologist Somara Theodore. “So, please be careful. It could be on the strong to severe side.”

Things dry out but remain windy as the day winds down, and then comes the freeze.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s for the entire D.C. area: But the good news is it will come and go while most of the area is still in bed. According to the National Weather Service, it will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday.

A brisk day follows, with sunshine and highs in the high 50s.

But the clouds return on Thursday with a sense of purpose. And there will be a strong chance of rain going into the weekend, with highs in the low 60s.

Forecast

Tuesday night: Clear and colder. A freeze is possible. Lows from the lower 30s in the suburbs to upper 30s near the District.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the mid- to upper 50s.

Thursday: Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday: Showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

