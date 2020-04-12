Heavy rain, high winds expected for DC area Monday

Heavy rains and a wind advisory are in the D.C. area's forecast. Find out what's in store and when.

For those of you still having to head into work amid COVID-19, an umbrella will be needed for your Monday commute. The D.C. area is calling for plenty of heavy rain and wind Monday morning.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said to look for “heavy rainfall and damaging winds” in the early part of Monday.

The rain and wind are the remnants of the severe weather which hit the Southeast on Sunday, and while it won’t be as dramatic as what they’re getting, Ritter said, “Even the leftovers will bring us the chance for some heavy downpours and some strong gusty winds.”

The National Weather Service has posted a Wind Advisory for 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, expecting steady winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for most along with a High Wind Warning for western portions of our area. Stay up to date with our latest forecasts by visiting https://t.co/5RyZgpeTAT pic.twitter.com/X1KWDkdsWz — National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 12, 2020

Ritter predicted bits of sunshine during the remainder of Easter Sunday, but that overall the D.C. area will see mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures getting up near 70.

A few showers started in the D.C. region on Sunday afternoon, but in the overnight hours the rain will turn steady and heavy, with strong-to-severe thunderstorms beginning early Monday morning, Ritter said.

Those storms will continue in the morning, becoming more sporadic in the early afternoon, as temperatures will continue to soar, coming close to 80 in most of the area.

There’s a chance for more rain, with cooler temperatures, on Wednesday, Ritter added.

Forecast

MONDAY: Windy with showers and scattered strong to severe thunderstorms in the morning, then unseasonably warm temperatures move in. A few scattered thunderstorms in the early afternoon, then clearing later in the day. Highs in the upper 70s near 80.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Breezy and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cool with a chance for rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.