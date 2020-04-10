Expect it to be windy and chilly across DC region

Parts of the D.C. region could see wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour, entwined with possible snow flurries Friday midday and afternoon, according to Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

Heavy winds and colder temperatures, along with a chance of snow, are in store for the District and neighboring parts of Maryland and Virginia as the Easter holiday weekend begins.

Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Mike Stinneford reports the National Weather Service issued a regionwide wind advisory from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a freeze watch from late Friday through Saturday morning.

Certain parts of the region could experience wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour, entwined with possible snow flurries midday and afternoon Friday.

“A few sprinkles of rain or even a couple of snowflakes,” are forecast for areas including D.C., parts of Montgomery County and Howard County in Maryland, along with parts of Loudoun and Fauquier counties in Virginia, said Stinneford.

West to northwest winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and temperatures reaching highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s are forecast for daytime Friday across the D.C. region.

Power outages, stemming from falling tree limbs due to strong wind gusts, may occur in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Current Conditions

Forecast

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Windy and chilly. A few sprinkles and flurries are possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Fair with diminishing winds. Temperatures in the lower 30s are expected for the northern and western D.C.-area suburbs. Temperatures in the upper 30s are expected closer to D.C.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. High temperatures near 70.

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms, with warmer temperatures. Highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.