Cold front brings rain, wind, possible ice to DC area

Showers and thunderstorms are sweeping across the D.C. region overnight, with a potential for ice early Thursday that could affect your morning commute. Here’s what you need to know.

A cold front carrying showers and thunderstorms moving east to the Chesapeake Bay brought heavy rain, hail and gusty winds just outside of D.C. and Baltimore late Wednesday night.

The biggest concern with that line was strong wind gusts of up to 50, maybe even 60 mph, Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

If you’re out on the road and encounter low visibility from rain or fog, remember: Use low-beam headlights, reduce your speed and increase following distances.

Storms are just outside Washington and Baltimore pic.twitter.com/tqyfIICrI1 — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) February 27, 2020

Drivers on the road Wednesday night encountered fog and rain in some areas. On Thursday, rush-hour drivers may see black ice and new potholes.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said an icy wind could contribute to patches of black ice from Thursday all the way through the weekend.

Thursday’s high temperature will occur before sunrise, with winds of between 20 and 30 mph making for a more typical winter feel.

Forecast

Thursday: Partly cloudy and blustery. Turning cooler, with wind chills near freezing. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy and cold. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy at times. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Current conditions

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez and Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.

