Wicked winds whip Washington

There’s a strong cold front moving through the D.C. area Thursday and with it comes some blustery conditions and wind gusts that could reach 40 to 50 mph.

A wind advisory is in effect along the Interstate 81 corridor from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Cold northwest winds will increase dramatically in the morning and the rest of the day will feel more and more like winter, according to Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell.

Winds will remain overnight.

Friday morning temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 20s with wind chills close to 15 degrees. Friday afternoon will be sunny and cold with highs in the mid- to upper 30s and the wind will gradually diminish during the afternoon.

Snow chances for Saturday look lower. The latest forecast models indicate that the precipitation may not arrive until noontime. The entire area will be below freezing Saturday morning but an increasing South wind will push temperatures into the mid- to upper 30s by the afternoon.

There is still a chance for some light snow at the onset but this forecast trend hints more at sleet changing to rain as opposed to an all snow event. Snowfall amounts, if any, look to stay generally under an inch.

Forecast

Thursday: Windy and turning colder. Partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures steady or slowly falling: mid-40s to low 50s.

Thursday night: Clear, blustery, and cold. Lows: low 20s to near 30.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Blustery and cold. Wind diminishing toward sunset. Highs: low 30s to near 40.

Saturday: Light snow arriving in the morning. Light accumulations possible before change to sleet and freezing rain. Changing to plain rain in the afternoon. Highs: mid-30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Windy and chilly. Highs: mid- to upper 40s. Turning colder later in the day.

Current conditions

