Put away the winter coat: April-like temps near 70 this weekend

Just a few days after you were swaddling yourself in a winter coat and scraping snow and ice off your windshield, you may be sporting sandals.

Temperatures around the D.C. area are set to top nearly 70 degrees this weekend.

The April-like temperatures come thanks to a warming trend from a severe storm moving through Texas and other parts of the South this weekend, according to Storm Team 4 meteorologist Chuck Bell.

In the D.C. area, expect breezy, cloudy skies with a high chance of showers Saturday night — as well as unseasonably mild temperatures. Those temps are set to reach the mid-60s to lower 70s on Saturday and the upper 60s on Sunday. In addition to warm daytime temps, overnight lows will stay in the mid-50s.

On Sunday afternoon, you can even expect a few hours of sunshine after the rain clears out.

Feeling more like April this weekend than January. Here is your 10-day forecast: pic.twitter.com/6vl88kcMvq — Amelia Draper (@amelia_draper) January 10, 2020

For some perspective, Bell said the average high this weekend is 43 degrees and the average low is below freezing — a chilly 29 degrees.

Though things will be a bit more brisk for the start of the workweek, temperatures will still stay above average through at least Thursday, Bell said.

But the early burst of spring could spell bad news for the area’s water system.

Arlington County’s Department for Environmental Services tweeted Friday that water mains “could take umbrage days after snow,” and urged people to be on the lookout for water main breaks.

Temperatures could hit 70 degrees tomorrow – Jan. 11. Water mains might take umbrage days after snow. If you think you see a water main break, phone it in anytime: 703-228-6555. https://t.co/sIiPnubTcE pic.twitter.com/MxmA4F2NGj — Arlington Department of Environmental Services (@ArlingtonDES) January 10, 2020

Weekend weather outlook

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Cloudy, breezy and mild. Highs in the mid-60s to lower 70s.

Sunday: An early shower, then partly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs between 65 to 70.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Cooler, but still mild for January. Highs 55 to 60.

