Weather service releases winter-long outlook for DC region

The National Weather Service has issued its weather forecast for the entire winter season — and while it is expected to be a milder than normal winter across the northern tier of the U.S. extending into our region, you will still want to keep a close eye on the forecast.

“Across the southern tier of the United States, more precipitation than normal is expected and that, to a lesser degree, also extends here into the Mid-Atlantic and Maryland,” said Chris Strong, a warning coordination meteorologist with the NWS.

Strong said it is not the forecast itself that will help us as we begin to see the impacts of the winter season, but a focus on daily monitoring and collaboration among state agencies that will help officials properly prepare for the impacts of extreme temperatures — as well as fog and ice — across the region over the next few months.

“Maryland is one of the more adverse states in the country that has significant differences in winter weather at any given storm,” Strong added.

He stressed the importance of staying informed and checking the forecast along travel routes.

While NWS tracks weather 24 hours a day, adequate access to NWS weather warnings is where Strong said state agencies will play a major role in an effort to help limit any severe impacts and inform the public.

“I’m confident that we can get through the winter season with as little impact as we can from the weather events that we will get,” Strong said.

