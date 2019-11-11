Snow way: Dropping temps mean snow is possible, but don’t get too excited

Enjoy this mild Veterans Day weather because it's going to get a heck of a lot worse Tuesday with plummeting temperatures and even a little snow is possible.

Enjoy this mild Veterans Day weather because it’s going to get a heck of a lot worse Tuesday with plummeting temperatures, rain — and even a little snow is possible.

But don’t get too excited.

The snow — if it happens — won’t stick around long. It isn’t expected to stick to anything at all, in fact, except maybe some grass.

Stay on top of the weather at WTOP’s Weather Center.

While Monday’s temperatures are expected to stay in the low to mid-60s, that all changes when a cold front moves into the D.C. region overnight.

With it comes sinking temperatures, rain and wind gusts in the 20 to 35 mph range all day Tuesday.

The rain will impact the morning commute and will be heaviest from 5 a.m. until around noon, according to Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell.

Temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50 for the morning commute and then sink after 5 p.m., dropping into the 30s.

That temperature drop could cause a rain-snow mix, or for the rain to briefly change over to snow. But accumulations are not likely.

Tuesday night, the skies will clear, but the lows get real low, with temperatures in the 15 to 25 range Wednesday morning.

Current conditions

Forecast

Monday: Sun and clouds. Mild and dry. Light breeze. Chance of rain: 0%. Wind: South 5 – 10 mph HIGHS: 60- 65.

Monday night: Cloudy, rain after midnight, becoming windy. Mildest before sunrise. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: Northwest 20 – 35 mph LOWS: 55 – 45.

Tuesday: Windy, cold and wet. Rain through the morning. Rain/snow mix after noon. Windy, with falling temperatures. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: Northwest 20 – 30 mph. Temps: 45 falling to 30.

Wednesday: Sunny, cold and breezy at times. Chance of rain: 0%. Wind: Northwest 8 – 18 mph. HIGHS: 33 – 38.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, not as cold. Light breeze. Chance of rain: 0%. Wind: South 5 – 10 mph. HIGHS: 40 – 46.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.