Weekend heat wave could be last of the summer

Heat indexes will be near 100 degrees by Sunday and Monday afternoon, according to NBC Washington meteorologist Chuck Bell.

It’s going to be a hot and steamy one this weekend, but it may be summer’s last — as if that makes the heat more bearable.

Heat indexes will be near 100 degrees by Sunday and Monday afternoon, according to NBC Washington meteorologist Chuck Bell.

Friday will be warmer than Thursday, with highs near 90 degrees, before scattered thunderstorms develop in the afternoon hours, according to Bell.

There’s a dense fog advisory for the D.C. area until 10 a.m. that may make the morning commute difficult, especially for areas west of the city. While severe weather is not expected, some scattered thunderstorms may develop Friday afternoon.

Exercise caution travelling this morning as we are seeing patchy fog across the area. For the rest of the day, expect near normal temperatures for the middle of August with scattered showers & thunderstorms this afternoon and into this evening. Latest: https://t.co/5RyZgoXicj pic.twitter.com/mtEoPIwkk4 — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) August 16, 2019

“We are not expecting organized severe weather — but, much like yesterday when Dulles Airport got a record 2.18 inches of rain, any individual storm can produce periods of heavy rain and strong wind gusts,” Bell said. “Rain chances will get lower, and temperatures will get higher over the weekend.”

Rain is not expected this weekend or Monday, but a large area of high pressure from Canada will begin to move into the upper Great Lakes early next week, which could mean storms on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 90s.

Relief from the heat could arrive late next week, but for now, “get ready to sweat,” Bell said.

Forecast:

Friday: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid with scattered evening thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Highs in the 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Evening storms not likely. Highs in the 90s.

Current conditions:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.