Winds to gust to 50 mph Saturday

Winds will gust up to 50 mph in the Washington-Baltimore area Saturday. Sunday's forecast is a little less windy, and warm weather returns Tuesday.

The D.C. and Baltimore areas are under a wind advisory until 3 p.m. Saturday, but you can expect windy conditions into Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the WTOP listening area through 3 p.m. Saturday. A Wind Advisory means that winds of 45 to 55 mph are expected. Strong winds can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The strongest winds are expected until 1 p.m.

“We’re talking about wind gusts up to 50 mph on Saturday. We could see some trees down, some tree branches,” said NBC Washington meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts.

The Wind Advisory (brown shading) has been expanded to include much of the Baltimore and DC metro areas. Westerly winds of 20 to 30 mph will gust up to 50 mph this morning and into early this afternoon. More: https://t.co/lMoqqodJLd pic.twitter.com/bF7KzVJSpK — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) April 27, 2019

Saturday’s winds won’t really settle down until after 9 p.m., Ricketts said.

Sunday’s winds won’t be as intense as Saturday’s winds. By Tuesday, the D.C. will be back into the 80s.

A few isolated light showers are possible late Saturday into early Sunday.

More wind is expected Sunday. Gusts up to 30 mph may occur.

Sunday will start out fairly sunny but a weak, fast moving storm crossing Pennsylvania will bring some mid/late afternoon cloudiness and a small chance for a few showers.

Saturday: Sunshine, windy, brisk, overnight light showers. Highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Sunday: Light showers into the early afternoon, clearing and breezy. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Sunny, increasing clouds. Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Tuesday: Early morning passing showers, clearing by daybreak, warm and humid. Highs: Lower 80s.

Current weather

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.