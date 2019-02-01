Friday, snow-day: Tracking the totals as flakes coat the region

See the snow totals add up through Friday evening's commute. Totals are expected to top out around 2 inches.

WASHINGTON — Snow has mostly moved out of the D.C. area, and the final totals are nearly in.

Storm Team4’s Chuck Bell suggested the totals wouldn’t top 2 inches in most areas, and he looks to be correct. His colleague Mike Stinneford has been updating the totals via the National Weather Service all afternoon.

Stinneford said the fluffy, dry snow should end around sunset: “The worst of the weather should be off to the East by then, and the good news is we may see temperatures around 60 by early next week,” he said.

As of Friday afternoon, here are the totals so far.

Selected local snow totals as of 7 p.m. Friday

Walkersville, Maryland — 2.2 inches

Boonsboro, Maryland — 1.7 inches

Damascus, Maryland — 1.7 inches

Bethesda, Maryland — 1.5 inches

Eldersburg, Maryland — 1.5 inches

Annapolis, Maryland — 1.2 inches

Upper Marlboro, Maryland — 0.8 inches

Stephens City, Virginia — 1.5 inches

Ballston, Virginia — 1.5 inches

Purcellville, Virginia — 1.3 inches

Winchester, Virginia — 1.3 inches

Fairfax, Virginia — 1 inch

Dulles Airport — 0.8 inches

Reagan National Airport — 0.8 inches

Washington, D.C. — 1.5 inches (Washington Highlands/Somerset)

Washington, D.C. (Near Catholic University) — 1.1 inches

Washington, D.C. (Near the Capitol Building) — 1.1 inches

Washington, D.C. (Near the National Zoo) — 0.4 inches

Right about what we expected, although some areas, including my house over an inch. We said coating to an inch. 1-2″ well North of DC, but it was just North. https://t.co/Aip3A1n4KG — Doug Kammerer (@dougkammerer) February 1, 2019

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.