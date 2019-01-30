202
Make sure home is ready as bitter cold could lead to frozen pipes

By Melissa Howell January 30, 2019 12:25 pm 01/30/2019 12:25pm
As residents around the D.C. region stay bundled up, it's important to remember that the cold also affects pipes in homes. (Thinkstock)

WASHINGTON — With temperatures expected to dip overnight, frozen pipes are a threat D.C.-area residents should take steps to prevent.

The first step is knowing where your water shut-off valve is located, said Alison Bibb-Carson, campaign chair for the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments‘ community engagement and external affairs manager for Virginia American Water.

“The shut-off valves are usually located near the water meter, and if your meter is located outside, the shut-off valve will likely be located on the water pipe or near the water pipe,” Bibb-Carson said.

And the pipes most likely to freeze inside are specifically in the bathroom.

“Your bathroom doesn’t get a lot of heat, so you want to be able to open up your vanities or your utilities closet,” Bibb-Carson added.

In the event you think your pipes might be frozen, she said to check with a neighbor to see if they have water. If not, there may be a water main break nearby. If they do, there’s a good chance your pipes are frozen.

“You want to be able to melt the frozen water by warming the air in the pipes using a warm towel, or a space heater or hairdryer,” Bibb-Carson said.

You should then check to see if your pipes are cracked in order to take the necessary precautions to prevent further damage.

Here are a few more tips D.C. Water recommends to prevent and treat frozen pipes:

To prevent frozen pipes:

  • Eliminate sources of cold air near pipes by sealing drafty windows and doors and insulating walls and attics.
  • If pipes are exposed to cold air, wrap them with insulation, or even newspaper will help.
  • Keep water moving through pipes by turning on the faucet farthest from your main valve to a very small, steady trickle.
  • Run warm water through your pipes if you begin to see a decrease in water pressure, to loosen any ice that may be forming within your pipes.
  • Keep pipes in cabinets and vanities warmer by opening the doors to those cabinets to let warm air in.

If pipes freeze:

  • If you have a frozen pipe, take steps to thaw it to keep it from bursting.
  • First, locate and shut off the main water supply valve, in case a pipe has broken.
  • Next, open the faucet so that water will flow through the pipe once the area is melted. This will help melt more ice.
  • Then, gently apply heat with a hairdryer around the pipe. Keep all sources of heat away from flammable materials and do not use any open-flame devices. Also, do not use devices that will cause the melted ice to boil, as that can also cause pipes to break.
  • Call a licensed plumber if you cannot locate the frozen section, if you are unable to reach it or if you are unable to thaw it.
  • Check for other frozen pipes in your home or business, especially those along an exterior wall or that bring the water into the building at the foundation.
  • Once you have thawed the frozen area, check the pipes for leaks to make sure the ice did not cause any cracks or damage.

For pipes outside your home:

  • The service line that runs from the meter outside your home to your indoor plumbing is considered private property and is the owner’s responsibility. If you believe you have a problem on the private-side service line, contact a licensed and registered plumber.
  • The water mains that carry water to service lines are highly pressurized and fast-moving, and therefore extremely unlikely to freeze.

