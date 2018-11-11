202.5
Freeze warning for DC region in effect until Sunday morning

By WTOP Staff November 11, 2018 12:24 am 11/11/2018 12:24am
A view of D.C. traffic from Chain Bridge in November 2017. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

WASHINGTON — The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for much of the D.C. area until 9 a.m. Sunday.

In a tweet Saturday evening, the weather service dubbed it “the coldest night of the season.”

The freeze warning covers places east of Interstate 95 and parts of the immediate D.C. area, including the District, Prince George’s County, Arlington, Falls Church and Alexandria.

“The calendar says November, but when we step outside and stay out too long, it feels more like January,” said Storm Team 4 meteorologist Clay Anderson.

Temperatures dropped rapidly Saturday night, plunging the D.C. area into below freezing. Some areas could even reach the upper 20s.

But that won’t be much of a surprise for those who felt the preview of winter Saturday, with daytime highs only in the 40s and a wind chill making it feel like it was in the 30s.

The weather service’s warning means below-freezing temperatures are “imminent or highly likely.” Conditions will likely kill sensitive vegetation, including many crops, and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Sunday is set to be mostly sunny with a cold start. The cold remains with wind chills making it feel like it’s in the 30s. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s.

Monday brings clouds, but temperatures are expected to go into the 50s. Rain is expected late in the day, and that rain will carry over into Tuesday.

