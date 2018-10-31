202
Home » Weather News » Witchin' weather: Clear skies,…

Witchin’ weather: Clear skies, light winds bring ‘perfect’ Halloween night

By Madeleine Simon October 31, 2018 9:59 am 10/31/2018 09:59am
Share
Parents dressed as Wizard of Oz characters, from left, the Lion, the Tin Man and the Wicked Witch, wait their children trick-or-treat at a shopping center at sunset in Freeport, Maine, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. While the Halloween celebrations went on as scheduled in Freeport, several other Maine towns decided to postpone the spooky holiday until Friday due to ongoing cleanup from Monday's severe storm. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Parenting blogger Leslie Morgan Steiner's tips on kids trick-or-treating solo

Download audio

WASHINGTON — There are no tricks when it comes to the weather this Halloween. In fact, we’ve got a real treat Wednesday night with light winds and clear skies keeping temperatures on the mild side throughout your All Hallows Eve celebrations.

Wednesday’s fair skies are ushering in a warm fall weather that’s perfect for Halloween night, according to meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

Afternoon high temperatures will be near 70 degrees, falling slightly during peak trick-or-treating hours. Between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., temperatures will be in the mid-60s, with only some areas dipping into the upper 50s by late evening.

WTOP Weather Center
WTOP Traffic Center

Related Gallery

Photos: Halloween at the White House

Princesses, ghouls, creatures and more lined up at the White House to trick or treat Monday. See photos of other Halloween moments at the White House.
There will be some cloud cover later in the evening, which will keep temperatures in the 50s and 60s overnight.

While we may not get so lucky this weekend, there is a zero percent chance of rain in the forecast throughout the day and evening Wednesday.

Forecast

  • Wednesday: Clear skies and sunny. Afternoon highs near 70 degrees.
  • Wednesday night: Clear skies with some clouds in the late evening. Trick-or-treating temperatures will stay in the mid-60s. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s overnight.
  • Thursday: Warm and breezy with increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and could get up to 75 degrees, with winds rising in the afternoon and a 20 percent chance of rain during the evening commute.
  • Friday: Cloudy with showers, but still mild. Scattered thunderstorms overnight. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, with a 70 percent chance of rain.
  • Saturday: Lingering rain in the morning, but showers ending after the afternoon. Breezy and cooler with temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Current conditions

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
halloween Halloween News halloween night Holiday News Living News Local News Maryland News trick or treat Virginia Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500