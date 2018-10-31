Witchin’ weather: Clear skies, light winds bring ‘perfect’ Halloween night

There are no tricks when it comes to the weather this Halloween. In fact, fair skies and mild temperatures in the 60s will make for a real treat. Here's the forecast for your Halloween night.

WASHINGTON — There are no tricks when it comes to the weather this Halloween. In fact, we’ve got a real treat Wednesday night with light winds and clear skies keeping temperatures on the mild side throughout your All Hallows Eve celebrations.

Wednesday’s fair skies are ushering in a warm fall weather that’s perfect for Halloween night, according to meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

Afternoon high temperatures will be near 70 degrees, falling slightly during peak trick-or-treating hours. Between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., temperatures will be in the mid-60s, with only some areas dipping into the upper 50s by late evening.

There will be some cloud cover later in the evening, which will keep temperatures in the 50s and 60s overnight.

While we may not get so lucky this weekend, there is a zero percent chance of rain in the forecast throughout the day and evening Wednesday.

Forecast

Wednesday: Clear skies and sunny. Afternoon highs near 70 degrees.

Wednesday night: Clear skies with some clouds in the late evening. Trick-or-treating temperatures will stay in the mid-60s. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s overnight.

Thursday: Warm and breezy with increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and could get up to 75 degrees, with winds rising in the afternoon and a 20 percent chance of rain during the evening commute.

Friday: Cloudy with showers, but still mild. Scattered thunderstorms overnight. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, with a 70 percent chance of rain.

Saturday: Lingering rain in the morning, but showers ending after the afternoon. Breezy and cooler with temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Current conditions

