VIDEOS: Hurricane Michael strikes Florida, moves to Carolinas as tropical storm

Hurricane Michael damaged the Florida Panhandle and crossed Georgia overnight with heavy winds. Now a tropical storm, Michael is headed to the Carolinas. Watch videos, courtesy CNN, of Michael's damage as it moves across the Southeast.

WASHINGTON — Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle Wednesday as the most powerful hurricane on record. It killed two people, left thousands without power, uprooted trees and destroyed the region.

Michael crossed Georgia with heavy winds overnight and, now a tropical storm, is headed to the Carolinas.

Watch videos, courtesy CNN, of Michael’s damage.

The eye of Category 4 Hurricane Michael showed an absolute calm when it made landfall in the Florida Panhandle, while images of the storm’s aftermath show pure destruction.



Hurricane Michael’s powerful winds and devastating storm surge wreaked havoc in Panama City Beach, Florida.



See Hurricane Michael’s path of destruction.



CNN’s John Berman and Dianne Gallagher report from Panama City Beach, Florida, as Hurricane Michael approaches landfall. Metal sheets flew past them as they were reporting live.



Footage of a Waffle House in Panama City, that was damaged after a large pole fell on top of it during Hurricane Michael.



The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.