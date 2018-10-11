202
Home » Weather News » VIDEOS: Hurricane Michael strikes…

VIDEOS: Hurricane Michael strikes Florida, moves to Carolinas as tropical storm

By CNN October 11, 2018 6:33 am 10/11/2018 06:33am
Share
Shredded trees, derailed train cars and a sunken trailer are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

WASHINGTON — Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle Wednesday as the most powerful hurricane on record. It killed two people, left thousands without power, uprooted trees and destroyed the region.

Michael crossed Georgia with heavy winds overnight and, now a tropical storm, is headed to the Carolinas.

Watch videos, courtesy CNN, of Michael’s damage.

The eye of Category 4 Hurricane Michael showed an absolute calm when it made landfall in the Florida Panhandle, while images of the storm’s aftermath show pure destruction.

Hurricane Michael’s powerful winds and devastating storm surge wreaked havoc in Panama City Beach, Florida.

See Hurricane Michael’s path of destruction.

CNN’s John Berman and Dianne Gallagher report from Panama City Beach, Florida, as Hurricane Michael approaches landfall. Metal sheets flew past them as they were reporting live.

Footage of a Waffle House in Panama City, that was damaged after a large pole fell on top of it during Hurricane Michael.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

More News

Topics:
hurricane michael hurricane michael video hurricanes michael National News Tropical Storm Michael Weather News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500