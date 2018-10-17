Brrr-ing out your jackets: Fall finally decided to show up

A little over a week ago, most folks in the D.C. area had to dress for 80-degree weather. Wednesday night? It's projected to get down into the upper 30s. That's some kind of whiplash. And it's not the only

WASHINGTON — A little over a week ago, most folks in the D.C. area had to dress for 80-degree weather. Wednesday night. it’s projected to get down into the upper 30s.

That’s some kind of whiplash.

Winds moving through the area will invite even more of a fall weather feeling.

“High pressure will push a cold front through Washington Wednesday afternoon, which will clear our skies and provide a stiff northwest wind,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

“By Thursday morning, most areas will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, with wind chills down near the freezing mark,” he said.

Things will be a little easier to take later on Thursday, but not by much. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid-50s.

Current conditions

Forecast

The high pressure push will stay on top of the Washington area through Friday morning. It will keep the skies clear and the winds light.

It will also lead to the first frost for locations north and west of the D.C. region. Sensitive plants will need to be brought inside.

Clouds are expected to move in by Friday afternoon and temperatures will rise to near 60.

Showers are likely late Friday, with Saturday becoming cloudy.

Saturday night brings in another cold front, which will include northwesterly winds and rain.

Wednesday night: Clear skies with a breeze and chilly. Temps in the upper 30s.

Thursday: Sunny, very cool and breezy at times. Highs around 50.

Friday: Morning sunshine giving way to clouds with a chance for showers. Highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday: Cloudy and milder. Showers likely. Highs around 60.

Sunday: Sunny, breezy and chilly with temperatures back in the 50s.

