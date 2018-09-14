202
WATCH: Hurricane Florence making landfall in Carolinas

WATCH: Hurricane Florence making landfall in Carolinas

By Alejandro Alvarez September 14, 2018 7:51 am 09/14/2018 07:51am

Heavy surf crashes the dunes at high tide in Nags Head, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 as Hurricane Florence approaches the east coast. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

WASHINGTON — Hurricane Florence is making landfall in North Carolina Friday morning. Storm surge, torrential rain and high winds over up to 90 miles per hour are stretching for hundreds of miles from the Outer Banks into South Carolina.

Below is a livestream that will alternate between views in North Carolina and South Carolina.

