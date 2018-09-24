A wet, chilly Monday sets the theme for this week’s weather

The week's forecast starts off soggy and continues on throughout the week.

WASHINGTON — Don’t put that umbrella away just yet, a tremendously wet summer is giving way to a soggy start to fall.

The first full day of the new season brought with it a damp chill that persisted throughout the day. The area saw temperatures in the 60s during the day, which is a full 10 degrees cooler than average for this time of the year.

NBC Washington meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli says that Monday may not much better, as the area could see up to a half an inch of the wet stuff.

“The unsettled weather will continue as we begin the new work week thanks to a stubborn front to our south,” Prinzivalli said. “As moisture streams along the front, we will continue to see periods of light to moderate rainfall/drizzle and areas of fog with lows in the middle 50s to near 60.”

The rest of the week doesn’t offer much respite, unfortunately. There’s a chance of showers every day through Thursday, though temperatures steadily climb back up into the 80s before dipping back down again later in the week. Tuesday and Wednesday both carry the threat of thunderstorms rolling through the area. Friday is the first chance for a dry day on our radar right now, but even then it will still likely be overcast. Hooray for fall.

While the area will see fairly steady rain throughout the week, there are chances for some breaks of pleasant weather between showers. Thursday in particular has a chance of being a day with lower humidity with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Forecast:

Monday: Patchy fog, 100 percent chance showers, 69. Monday night: Cloudy, scattered showers, mid 60s. Tuesday: Cloudy, 70 percent chance showers, 78. Wednesday: Partly cloudy, 60 percent chance afternoon storms, 85. Thursday: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers, 73. Friday: Mostly cloudy, 79. Saturday: Partly cloudy, mid to upper 70s. Sunday: Partly cloudy, near 80.

Current conditions:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.