After light morning rain, a mostly sunny forecast for the weekend

Even more wet weather is in the forecast for Friday, with most of the region under a flash flood watch until 6 a.m. Saturday. Here's what you need to know.
WASHINGTON — The D.C. area will finally catch a break from the rainy weather pattern after morning precipitation.
A flash flood warning is in effect in Lynchburg, Virginia, until 10 a.m. The situation remains stable and water is holding within the shores of College Lake, where a dam overflowed Thursday. Emergency officials will monitor and drain the dam Saturday morning.
After a morning of light rain and drizzle Saturday, the skies will turn mostly sunny and region will dry out making for a warm and muggy weekend, says Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford.
A trough of low pressure may still set off some showers or thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, but the D.C. area will remain mostly dry through Monday.