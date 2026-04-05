Washington plays Brooklyn, looks to end road losing streak

Washington Wizards (17-60, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (18-59, 14th in the Eastern Conference) New York; Sunday,…

Washington Wizards (17-60, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (18-59, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -3.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington travels to Brooklyn looking to break its four-game road losing streak.

The Nets are 12-34 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn is the worst team in the league with just 39.5 rebounds per game led by Nic Claxton averaging 6.9.

The Wizards are 11-36 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 8-47 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Nets’ 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Wizards allow. The Wizards’ 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Nets have given up to their opponents (49.5%).

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 127-113 on Feb. 7, with Michael Porter Jr. scoring 23 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Clowney is averaging 12.3 points for the Nets. Josh Minott is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Bilal Coulibaly is shooting 41.6% and averaging 11.4 points for the Wizards. Jaden Hardy is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 1-9, averaging 101.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points per game.

Wizards: 1-9, averaging 115.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 131.3 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ziaire Williams: out (foot), Noah Clowney: day to day (ankle), Nic Claxton: out (hand), Danny Wolf: out for season (ankle), Egor Demin: out for season (foot), Day’Ron Sharpe: out for season (thumb), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (hamstring), Terance Mann: day to day (achilles), Ben Saraf: day to day (back).

Wizards: Anthony Davis: out (finger), Tristan Vukcevic: day to day (knee), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Alex Sarr: day to day (toe), Kyshawn George: out for season (elbow), D’Angelo Russell: out (not injury related), Trae Young: out (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.