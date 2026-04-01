Paul George scores 39 points in the 76ers’ 153-131 win over the Wizards

Paul George scored a season-high 39 points and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame Joel Embiid's absence because of an illness in a 153-131 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

76ers Wizards Basketball Washington Wizards guard Jaden Hardy (8) watches his successful dunk fall to the floor against Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell 76ers Wizards Basketball Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) goes to shoot past Washington Wizards guard Will Riley during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell 76ers Wizards Basketball Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) goes to shoot agony Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell 76ers Wizards Basketball Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) pass off during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul George scored a season-high 39 points and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame Joel Embiid’s absence because of an illness in a 153-131 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia moved into sixth place in the Eastern Conference, matching Toronto at 42-34 but holding the tiebreaker.

George played his fourth game following a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug rules, He was 15 of 22 from the field, made 6 of 12 3-pointers and had six assists and five rebounds.

Tyrese Maxey added 28 points and nine assists in his third game back from a finger injury, and rookie VJ Edgecombe had 23 points and 10 assists.

Philadelphia’s starters combined to shoot 45 of 65 from the floor (69.2%) and helped score 47 third-quarter points, the second-most Washington allowed in any period this season.

Anthony Gill scored a career-best 21 points for the Wizards as they fell into last place in the NBA all alone after beginning the night tied with Indiana. Washington has lost four in a row and 20 of 21.

After a first half with five ties and four lead changes, the 76ers pulled away with a 24-4 run early in the third quarter.

Philadelphia topped 150 points for the second straight Wednesday after beating Chicago 157-137 at home a week ago. The 76ers swept the four-game season series and are 11-1 in their last 12 against Washington.

Up next

76ers: Host Minnesota on Friday night.

Wizards: At Miami on Saturday.

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