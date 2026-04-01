Paul George scores 39 points in the 76ers’ 153-131 win over the Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul George scored a season-high 39 points and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame Joel Embiid’s absence because of an illness in a 153-131 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.
Philadelphia moved into sixth place in the Eastern Conference, matching Toronto at 42-34 but holding the tiebreaker.
George played his fourth game following a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug rules, He was 15 of 22 from the field, made 6 of 12 3-pointers and had six assists and five rebounds.
Tyrese Maxey added 28 points and nine assists in his third game back from a finger injury, and rookie VJ Edgecombe had 23 points and 10 assists.
Philadelphia’s starters combined to shoot 45 of 65 from the floor (69.2%) and helped score 47 third-quarter points, the second-most Washington allowed in any period this season.
Anthony Gill scored a career-best 21 points for the Wizards as they fell into last place in the NBA all alone after beginning the night tied with Indiana. Washington has lost four in a row and 20 of 21.
After a first half with five ties and four lead changes, the 76ers pulled away with a 24-4 run early in the third quarter.
Philadelphia topped 150 points for the second straight Wednesday after beating Chicago 157-137 at home a week ago. The 76ers swept the four-game season series and are 11-1 in their last 12 against Washington.
Up next
76ers: Host Minnesota on Friday night.
Wizards: At Miami on Saturday.
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