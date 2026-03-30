Doncic leads Los Angeles against Washington after 41-point outing

Washington Wizards (17-57, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (48-26, third in the Western Conference) Los Angeles;…

Washington Wizards (17-57, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (48-26, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -16; over/under is 236.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Washington Wizards after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 116-99 win against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Lakers are 24-12 in home games. Los Angeles scores 116.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Wizards are 6-31 on the road. Washington allows the most points in the Eastern Conference, giving up 124.0 points while allowing opponents to shoot 48.3%.

The Lakers average 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer makes per game than the Wizards allow (13.6). The Wizards’ 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Lakers have given up to their opponents (48.3%).

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 31 the Lakers won 142-111 led by 37 points from Doncic, while Alex Sarr scored 16 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is averaging 20.9 points, six rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Lakers. Doncic is averaging 39.7 points over the last 10 games.

Bub Carrington is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Wizards. Jaden Hardy is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 9-1, averaging 121.5 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Wizards: 1-9, averaging 113.1 points, 38.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.0 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Marcus Smart: out (ankle), Adou Thiero: out (knee).

Wizards: Anthony Davis: out (finger), Alex Sarr: day to day (toe), Tre Johnson: day to day (foot), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Kyshawn George: out (elbow), D’Angelo Russell: out (not injury related), Trae Young: out (quad).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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