Camara has 23 for the Trail Blazers in 123-88 rout of the Wizards

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Toumani Camara scored 23 points and the Portland Trail Blazers routed the Washington Wizards 123-88 on…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Toumani Camara scored 23 points and the Portland Trail Blazers routed the Washington Wizards 123-88 on Sunday.

Scoot Henderson added 21 points and Deni Avdija had 20 for the Blazers, who have won six of their last eight games. Portland led by as many as 39 points in the second half.

Will Riley scored 14 points off the bench for Wizards, who have lost 18 of their last 19 games. Washington was eliminated from the playoffs more than two weeks ago.

Having already clinched a play-in spot in the playoffs, Portland was playing the last of a 3-1 homestand. The Blazers fell 100-93 to the Mavericks on Friday.

Jerami Grant did not play for Portland because of a calf strain. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Henderson.

Leaky Black and Bilal Coulibaly were questionable going into the game but started for the Wizards. Washington remained without Trae Young, who missed his seventh game with lower back pain and a right quad contusion.

The shorthanded Wizards were also without Anthony Davis (left finger), Kyshawn George (left elbow), Tre Johnson (right foot), Cam Whitmore (right shoulder) and Alex Sarr (left big toe).

It was a sloppy game from the start. Portland led by as many as 13 points early but Washington tied the game at 34 on Bub Carrington’s 3-pointer. The Wizards couldn’t pull in front and the Blazers finished the half on a 13-4 run to take a 58-47 lead at the break.

Portland made just six of 19 3-point attempts in the opening half, while the Wizards made three of 16.

Portland stretched its lead to 73-52 in the third quarter after Camara’s layup. Blazers coach Tiago Splitter pulled his starters early in the fourth quarter.

The final margin tied Portland’s largest margin of victory this season.

Up Next

The Wizards visit the Lakers on Monday. The Blazers visit the Clippers on Tuesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.