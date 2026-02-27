Wizards face the Raptors on 3-game skid

Toronto Raptors (34-25, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (16-42, 13th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Saturday, 7…

Toronto Raptors (34-25, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (16-42, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington aims to end its three-game skid when the Wizards take on Toronto.

The Wizards are 11-26 against conference opponents. Washington ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 47.5 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 13.1.

The Raptors are 26-15 in conference play. Toronto is fourth in the Eastern Conference allowing just 111.8 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Wizards’ 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Raptors give up. The Raptors are shooting 47.1% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 47.5% the Wizards’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 27 the Wizards won 138-117 led by 23 points from Kyshawn George, while Brandon Ingram scored 29 points for the Raptors.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is scoring 14.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Wizards. Will Riley is averaging 13.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games.

Scottie Barnes is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Raptors. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 110.3 points, 40.9 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.3 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 113.9 points, 42.0 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Anthony Davis: out for season (finger), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Kyshawn George: day to day (knee), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (not injury related), Alex Sarr: out (hamstring), Trae Young: out (knee).

Raptors: Collin Murray-Boyles: day to day (lower body).

