Washington takes on Indiana, seeks to end 3-game skid

Indiana Pacers (15-40, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (14-39, 15th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Thursday, 7…

Indiana Pacers (15-40, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (14-39, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -4.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington aims to stop its three-game skid when the Wizards play Indiana.

The Wizards have gone 9-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington allows 123.1 points and has been outscored by 10.9 points per game.

The Pacers are 11-26 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana has a 6-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wizards are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers’ 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

The teams play for the third time this season. The Wizards won the last matchup 108-89 on Dec. 14, with Tre Johnson scoring 14 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyshawn George is averaging 15.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Wizards. Will Riley is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Andrew Nembhard is averaging 17.4 points and 7.5 assists for the Pacers. Pascal Siakam is averaging 18.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 112.0 points, 41.5 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 116.6 points, 42.0 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Anthony Davis: out for season (finger), Tristan Vukcevic: day to day (illness), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (not injury related), Alex Sarr: out (hamstring), Trae Young: out (knee).

Pacers: Obi Toppin: out (foot), Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), Ivica Zubac: out (ankle), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.