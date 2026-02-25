Washington faces Atlanta on 3-game road slide

Washington Wizards (16-41, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (29-31, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Thursday, 7:30…

Washington Wizards (16-41, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (29-31, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington travels to Atlanta looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Hawks are 16-21 in conference matchups. Atlanta has a 14-21 record against opponents over .500.

The Wizards have gone 11-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington allows the most points in the Eastern Conference, giving up 122.8 points while allowing opponents to shoot 47.5%.

The Hawks’ 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 14.2 per game the Wizards give up. The Wizards average 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than the Hawks give up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Hawks won 119-98 in the last matchup on Feb. 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Johnson is averaging 23 points, 10.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Hawks. CJ McCollum is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Justin Champagnie is scoring 7.8 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Wizards. Will Riley is averaging 14.2 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 116.2 points, 46.4 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 112.3 points, 40.7 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jalen Johnson: day to day (hip).

Wizards: Anthony Davis: out for season (finger), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (not injury related), Alex Sarr: out (hamstring), Trae Young: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

