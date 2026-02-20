Nembhard and the Pacers take on conference foe Washington

Indiana Pacers (15-41, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (15-39, 14th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Friday, 7…

Indiana Pacers (15-41, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (15-39, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -2; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces Indiana in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

The Wizards are 10-23 in Eastern Conference games. Washington has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Pacers are 11-27 in conference games. Indiana is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 32.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 7.6.

The Wizards average 112.1 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 118.5 the Pacers allow. The Pacers average 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 13.9 per game the Wizards give up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Wizards won 112-105 in the last matchup on Feb. 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyshawn George is averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Wizards. Will Riley is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Andrew Nembhard is averaging 17.1 points and 7.4 assists for the Pacers. Ben Sheppard is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 111.7 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points per game.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 115.4 points, 41.9 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Anthony Davis: out for season (finger), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), D’Angelo Russell: out (not injury related), Alex Sarr: out (hamstring), Trae Young: out (knee).

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith: day to day (ankle), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (hamstring), Kam Jones: day to day (back), Ivica Zubac: out (ankle), Pascal Siakam: out (personal), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.