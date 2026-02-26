McCollum and Kispert combine for 58 points against former team in Hawks’ 126-96 win vs Wizards

Atlanta newcomers CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert combined for 58 points against their former team on Thursday night, leading the Hawks to a 126-96 win against the Washington Wizards.

Wizards Hawks Basketball Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) drives against Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) AP Photo/Mike Stewart Wizards Hawks Basketball Atlanta Hawks forward Corey Kispert (24) shoots against Washington Wizards guard Will Riley (27) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) AP Photo/Mike Stewart Wizards Hawks Basketball Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots against the Washington Wizards during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) AP Photo/Mike Stewart Wizards Hawks Basketball Atlanta Hawks guard Rayj Dennis (0) shoots against the Washington Wizards during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) AP Photo/Mike Stewart Wizards Hawks Basketball Washington Wizards guard Jaden Hardy (8) shoots against Atlanta Hawks guard Rayj Dennis (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) AP Photo/Mike Stewart ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta newcomers CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert combined for 58 points against their former team on Thursday night, leading the Hawks to a 126-96 win against the Washington Wizards.

It was the second of a two-game home series for the Hawks against the team to which they traded Trae Young in January. The Hawks received McCollum and Kispert in exchange — a decision that paid off in this one.

Kispert scored 22 of his career-high 33 points in the first half, subbing in with 4:56 remaining in the first quarter and promptly going 5 for 5 beyond the 3-point arc over the next 10 minutes. He finished the night 6 of 11 on 3-point attempts.

McCollum, who has worked his way into the starting lineup since arriving, scored 25 points and had six rebounds and three assists. The veteran guard made a 27-foot 3 pointer and a subsequent free throw right before half, extending Atlanta’s lead to 75-56.

Dyson Daniels added 13 points, 11 assists, four rebounds and tied a season high with five steals.

Will Riley and Tre Johnson led the Wizards with 14 points apiece. Anthony Davis and Young, who the Wizards traded for earlier this season, were both sidelined with injuries.

Jonathan Kuminga and Zaccharie Risacher started in place of All-Star Jalen Johnson (hip) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (foot).

Up next

Wizards: Host Toronto on Saturday night.

Hawks: Host Portland on Sunday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.