Wizards take on the Trail Blazers on 9-game skid

Portland Trail Blazers (23-24, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (10-34, 15th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Tuesday,…

Portland Trail Blazers (23-24, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (10-34, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -7.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington comes into the matchup with Portland after losing nine in a row.

The Wizards have gone 6-15 at home. Washington is 3-23 against opponents with a winning record.

The Trail Blazers are 10-13 on the road. Portland allows 117.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Wizards are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents. The Trail Blazers average 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that the Wizards allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Sarr is scoring 17.4 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Wizards. Tre Johnson is averaging 14.9 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games.

Donovan Clingan is averaging 11.2 points and 11 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 1-9, averaging 108.3 points, 42.0 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 111.0 points, 44.5 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Tristan Vukcevic: out (hamstring), Bilal Coulibaly: day to day (back), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Khris Middleton: day to day (foot), Trae Young: out (quad), Marvin Bagley III: out (thoracic).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Duop Reath: out (foot), Kris Murray: out (back), Deni Avdija: out (back), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.