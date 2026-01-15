Washington takes on Sacramento on 3-game losing streak

Washington Wizards (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (11-30, 14th in the Western Conference) Sacramento, California; Friday,…

Washington Wizards (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (11-30, 14th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup against Sacramento after losing three games in a row.

The Kings are 8-13 in home games. Sacramento is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wizards are 4-15 in road games. Washington is 6-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

The Kings average 110.2 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than the 124.0 the Wizards give up. The Wizards average 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than the Kings allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is shooting 50.8% and averaging 19.1 points for the Kings. Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Bub Carrington is shooting 40.5% and averaging 9.5 points for the Wizards. Tre Johnson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 104.5 points, 38.9 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Wizards: 5-5, averaging 113.3 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 8.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Keegan Murray: out (ankle), Domantas Sabonis: out (knee).

Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly: day to day (back), Cam Whitmore: out (shoulder), Trae Young: out (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

