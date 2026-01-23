Washington plays Charlotte on 5-game road skid

Washington Wizards (10-33, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (17-28, 12th in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North Carolina;…

Washington Wizards (10-33, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (17-28, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington travels to Charlotte looking to stop its five-game road losing streak.

The Hornets are 5-4 against Southeast Division teams. Charlotte averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 6-8 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Wizards are 2-4 in division matchups. Washington ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Marvin Bagley III averaging 2.6.

The Hornets are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Wizards allow to opponents. The Wizards are shooting 45.9% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 47.7% the Hornets’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Hornets won the last meeting 126-109 on Dec. 24, with LaMelo Ball scoring 23 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kon Knueppel is shooting 48.2% and averaging 19.0 points for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

Alex Sarr is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Wizards. Bub Carrington is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 116.3 points, 49.1 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points per game.

Wizards: 1-9, averaging 108.3 points, 42.1 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Mason Plumlee: out (groin), Tre Mann: out (illness), Grant Williams: out (knee), KJ Simpson: out (hip).

Wizards: Tristan Vukcevic: out (knee), Bilal Coulibaly: out (back), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Trae Young: out (quad), Marvin Bagley III: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.