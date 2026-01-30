Washington hosts Los Angeles in cross-conference matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (28-18, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (11-34, 14th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Friday,…

Los Angeles Lakers (28-18, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (11-34, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -8.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads to Washington for a non-conference matchup.

The Wizards have gone 8-15 at home. Washington gives up 122.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.1 points per game.

The Lakers are 16-10 on the road. Los Angeles is 13-16 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wizards score 112.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 116.5 the Lakers allow. The Wizards average 115.9 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 122.3 the Wizards give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Sarr is averaging 17.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Wizards. Tre Johnson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Luka Doncic is averaging 33.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 1-8, averaging 107.7 points, 44.0 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 115.9 points, 40.9 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Tristan Vukcevic: day to day (hamstring), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Trae Young: out (quad), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (thoracic).

Lakers: Austin Reaves: day to day (calf), Adou Thiero: out (knee), Luka Doncic: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.