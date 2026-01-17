Washington faces Denver on 4-game skid

Washington Wizards (10-29, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (28-13, third in the Western Conference) Denver; Saturday, 9…

Washington Wizards (10-29, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (28-13, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -13; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington is looking to break its four-game slide with a win against Denver.

The Nuggets are 11-6 on their home court. Denver ranks eighth in the league with 28.4 assists per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 11.0.

The Wizards are 4-17 on the road. Washington gives up 124.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.3 points per game.

The Nuggets score 122.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 124.0 the Wizards give up. The Wizards average 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than the Nuggets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Watson is averaging 13.8 points for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

Alex Sarr is scoring 16.9 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Wizards. Tre Johnson is averaging 13.0 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 112.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points per game.

Wizards: 3-6, averaging 109.9 points, 42.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Jamal Murray: day to day (ankle), Tamar Bates: out (foot), Nikola Jokic: out (knee), Aaron Gordon: day to day (hamstring), Bruce Brown: day to day (knee), Jonas Valanciunas: out (calf), Christian Braun: out (ankle).

Wizards: Tristan Vukcevic: out (knee), Bilal Coulibaly: out (back), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Khris Middleton: out (knee), Trae Young: out (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.