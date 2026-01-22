Peyton Watson scores career-high 35 points as short-handed Nuggets outlast Wizards 107-97

Peyton Watson scored a career-high 35 points to lead the short-handed Denver Nuggets to a 107-97 victory over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) drive to the basket against Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)(AP/John McDonnell)

Jamal Murray added 24 points for the Nuggets, who avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points in his return after missing 11 games with a strained calf. Aaron Gordon also scored 16 points.

Nikola Jokic missed his 13th consecutive game for Denver with a hyperextended left knee.

Kyshawn George scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Washington, which lost its eighth in a row. Tre Johnson added 19 points for the Wizards, who dropped 14 consecutive games from late October to early December.

Washington shot a season-worst 38.1% (32 of 84) to sink to 10-33, one game ahead of last-place Indiana in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards never never led after halftime, but pulled into an 83-all tie after Alex Sarr’s free throw early in the fourth quarter.

Denver responded with a 9-0 run, with Watson making a 3-pointer and another jumper during the stretch. He later surpassed his previous season and career best of 32 points with a free throw with 1:50 remaining after overcoming an awkward fall during a contested dunk attempt.

