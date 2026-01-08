New Orleans visits Washington, looks to break road losing streak

New Orleans Pelicans (8-31, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (10-26, 14th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Friday,…

New Orleans Pelicans (8-31, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (10-26, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against Washington looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Wizards have gone 6-12 at home. Washington has a 3-20 record against opponents over .500.

The Pelicans have gone 2-14 away from home. New Orleans ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 16.2 fast break points per game. Jeremiah Fears leads the Pelicans averaging 3.0.

The Wizards are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Pelicans allow to opponents. The Wizards average 114.5 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 124.2 the Wizards allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Sarr is averaging 17.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Wizards. Tre Johnson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Zion Williamson is scoring 22.4 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Pelicans. Jordan Poole is averaging 13.1 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 115.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 7.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points per game.

Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 112.0 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.1 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Khris Middleton: day to day (injury management), Cam Whitmore: out (shoulder), Kyshawn George: out (hip), Trae Young: out (quad).

Pelicans: Jose Alvarado: day to day (oblique), Trey Murphy III: day to day (back), Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Saddiq Bey: day to day (hip), Herbert Jones: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

