Murray leads Denver against Charlotte after 42-point game

Charlotte Hornets (15-27, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (29-13, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -2.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Charlotte Hornets after Jamal Murray scored 42 points in the Denver Nuggets’ 121-115 win over the Washington Wizards.

The Nuggets have gone 12-6 in home games. Denver is 5-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hornets are 8-15 on the road. Charlotte is eighth in the NBA with 45.3 rebounds per game led by Moussa Diabate averaging 8.4.

The 122.5 points per game the Nuggets average are 5.4 more points than the Hornets allow (117.1). The Hornets average 15.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Nuggets allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nuggets won the last matchup 115-106 on Dec. 7, with Murray scoring 34 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Watson is shooting 51.3% and averaging 14.0 points for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kon Knueppel is averaging 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 20.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 112.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 120.0 points, 47.3 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Tamar Bates: out (foot), Nikola Jokic: out (knee), Jonas Valanciunas: out (calf), Christian Braun: day to day (ankle).

Hornets: Mason Plumlee: out (groin), Moussa Diabate: day to day (hamstring).

