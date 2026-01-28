Milwaukee takes on Washington, aims to halt 3-game slide

Milwaukee Bucks (18-27, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (11-34, 14th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Thursday, 7…

Milwaukee Bucks (18-27, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (11-34, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the matchup against Washington as losers of three straight games.

The Wizards have gone 7-19 against Eastern Conference teams. Washington is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bucks have gone 14-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee has a 4-6 record in one-possession games.

The Wizards average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer makes per game than the Bucks give up (14.1). The Bucks are shooting 48.2% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 47.4% the Wizards’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Wizards defeated the Bucks 114-113 in their last matchup on Jan. 1. Bub Carrington led the Wizards with 20 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Sarr is averaging 17.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Wizards. Tre Johnson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ryan Rollins is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. AJ Green is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 1-9, averaging 107.8 points, 42.1 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points per game.

Bucks: 3-7, averaging 108.0 points, 41.6 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Tristan Vukcevic: out (hamstring), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Trae Young: out (quad), Marvin Bagley III: out (thoracic).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (quadricep), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (oblique), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.