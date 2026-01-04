McCollum, Wizards to host Randle and the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves (22-13, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (9-24, 14th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Sunday, 6…

Minnesota Timberwolves (22-13, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (9-24, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -10.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits Washington for a non-conference matchup.

The Wizards have gone 5-11 in home games. Washington averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Timberwolves are 10-7 in road games. Minnesota is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 50.2 points per game in the paint led by Julius Randle averaging 10.6.

The Wizards’ 13.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 12.3 per game the Timberwolves give up. The Timberwolves average 13.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than the Wizards give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 120-109 in the last matchup on Nov. 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ McCollum is shooting 44.4% and averaging 18.5 points for the Wizards. Justin Champagnie is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Randle is averaging 22.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 6-4, averaging 114.2 points, 48.6 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 116.5 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Cam Whitmore: out (shoulder), Tristan Vukcevic: day to day (illness), Kyshawn George: out (hip).

Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: day to day (foot).

