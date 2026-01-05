McCollum, Wizards take on the Magic

Orlando Magic (20-16, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (9-25, 14th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Tuesday, 7…

Orlando Magic (20-16, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (9-25, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CJ McCollum and the Washington Wizards host Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic in Eastern Conference action.

The Wizards are 6-17 in conference matchups. Washington is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Magic are 5-3 against the rest of their division. Orlando is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 117.1 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

The Wizards are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Magic allow to opponents. The Magic average 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 14.4 per game the Wizards give up.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Magic defeated the Wizards 125-94 in their last matchup on Nov. 1. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 28 points, and Kyshawn George led the Wizards with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCollum is averaging 18.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Wizards. Corey Kispert is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Bane is averaging 19.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Magic. Banchero is averaging 28 points, 12 rebounds and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 114.9 points, 46.5 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points per game.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 114.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Cam Whitmore: out (shoulder), Kyshawn George: out (hip).

Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Moritz Wagner: out (knee), Jalen Suggs: out (knee).

