Ex-Michigan State star Paul Davis apologizes for verbally abusing ref and getting kicked out of seat

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan State and NBA player Paul Davis has apologized for verbally abusing an official at the Breslin Center and being removed from his seat during the 12th-ranked Spartans’ 80-51 victory over Southern California.

Davis addressed his actions with reporters and expressed remorse on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after an official pointed him out and asked him to be escorted away from his seat near the court.

Davis said he apologized to official Jeffrey Anderson during a conversation on Tuesday. He said he’s sorry for being a distraction for Michigan State’s players during their strong start this season. Davis also apologized to Michigan State fans at the game, and watching on television, along with parents and kids for not being a role model.

Davis called Michigan State coach Tom Izzo several hours after the game and wanted to publicly address his mistake. Izzo coached Davis when he played for the Spartans 20-plus years ago.

With six-plus minutes left and the Spartans leading the Trojans 67-46, television cameras showed Izzo shouting across the court at Davis after the officials stopped the game.

“What are you doing,” Izzo screamed.

Izzo said after the game that Davis was one of his favorite guys.

“He’s always calling and doing things, but what he said, he should never say in the world,” Izzo said. “That ticked me off.”

The 41-year-old Davis played for Michigan State from 2002-06 and was a three-year starter. He had career averages of 13.2 points and seven rebounds, including 17.5 points and 9.1 rebounds his senior season. He played in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2006-09 and the Washington Wizards in 2009-10.

