Clippers play the Wizards, seek 6th straight victory

Los Angeles Clippers (18-23, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (10-31, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles seeks to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Clippers take on Washington.

The Wizards are 6-13 on their home court. Washington has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Clippers are 7-14 in road games. Los Angeles has a 2-6 record in one-possession games.

The Wizards’ 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Clippers allow. The Wizards average 112.5 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 123.9 the Wizards give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 119-105 in the last matchup on Jan. 15.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bub Carrington is scoring 9.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Wizards. Alex Sarr is averaging 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

James Harden is averaging 25.8 points and 8.1 assists for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 111.3 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points per game.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 115.4 points, 39.4 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Tristan Vukcevic: day to day (knee), Bilal Coulibaly: out (back), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Trae Young: out (quad).

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: day to day (ankle), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

