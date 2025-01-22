LeBron has a triple-double one night after ‘super-cool’ trip to watch his Buckeyes win the CFP title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James’ first triple-double after turning 40 was impressive enough. The fact that he did it…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James’ first triple-double after turning 40 was impressive enough.

The fact that he did it one day after flying from Los Angeles to Atlanta and back just so he could cheer on his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes at the College Football Playoff championship game?

That’s the type of sporting feat only the greats would even try to pull off.

James showed neither jet lag nor fatigue while racking up 21 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-88 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

He spent Monday night 2,200 miles away in a luxury box at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, trading high-fives with old friends and family while watching the Buckeyes’ title-clinching victory over Notre Dame.

“It was great to be there,” James said. “I was (also) there 10 years ago, I believe, when they won it. I was there in Dallas when they won it. To be there yesterday with a lot of my family and friends, it was super cool to be able to have that moment. We’re all diehard Ohio State fans back home.”

James has been an Ohio State football supporter since his childhood in Akron. He watches them on television and turns up in person whenever possible — including in January 2015, when Urban Meyer’s Buckeyes beat Oregon at AT&T Stadium to win the inaugural Playoff.

James is a four-time NBA champion, but he’s also a genuine sports fan who still gets thrills from witnessing historic moments.

“Anytime you see championship-caliber teams go out and play to a level of excellence, it’s always inspiring,” James said. “No matter if it’s college or if it’s pros, whatever the case may be, it’s always inspiring. So I’m always inspired by greatness.”

James’ trip would be more daunting for regular folks in economy class, but he has the advantage of private jet travel. He scored 25 points for the Lakers against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night before his long Monday, and he returned against Washington with his 121st career triple-double — the fifth-most in NBA history.

James’ trip to Dallas 10 years ago was also remarkable.

Then with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he had road games in Sacramento and Phoenix on the days before and after the Buckeyes’ title game against the Ducks. James flew to Dallas, got back to Arizona at about 12:30 a.m., and scored 33 points against the Suns the next evening.

James has nine triple-doubles this season, but this is his first since his landmark birthday on Dec. 30. He has showed almost no signs of decline halfway through his record-tying 22nd NBA season, averaging 23.8 points, 8.9 assists and 7.4 rebounds.

Karl Malone is the only other NBA player to record a triple-double in his 40s. The Mailman did it for the Lakers on Nov. 28, 2003, when he was 105 days older than LeBron was Tuesday night.

James has recorded 14 triple-doubles over the past two seasons, and he was the second-oldest player in league history to achieve the feat each time, extending his own standard.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.