Pistons snap 8-game skid, beating the Wizards 96-87 in a matchup of the NBA’s bottom 2 teams

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 33 points, Jalen Duren had 20 points and 18 rebounds and the Detroit Pistons…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 33 points, Jalen Duren had 20 points and 18 rebounds and the Detroit Pistons snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 96-87 victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

The Pistons blew a 19-point halftime lead but recovered in the matchup of the NBA’s bottom two teams. Washington (14-60) still leads Detroit (13-61) by a game in the standings after the teams completed a split of their four-game season series — with the road team winning each game.

Corey Kispert scored 23 points for the Wizards, who trailed 59-40 after an abysmal first half but came all the way back to lead by one after scoring the first six points of the fourth quarter. Detroit missed its first nine shots of the fourth but quickly went back ahead and led 89-83 after a three-point play by Cunningham.

Moments later, Cunningham contributed defensively when he chased down Jordan Poole and blocked his shot. That led to a dunk by Duren at the other end.

“I thought one of the biggest plays of the night was Cade’s block in transition,” Pistons coach Monty Williams said. “That was a momentum-changing play.”

This was the third time in the four meetings with Washington that Duren had at least 18 rebounds.

“I don’t know. I guess they just don’t have nobody to keep me off the glass,” Duren said. “It’s no different than every night. I try to go out and dominate the boards. That’s something that I always try to bring to our team.”

Jaden Ivey scored 13 points for Detroit and Evan Fournier added 10. Deni Avdija had 18 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for Washington, and Marvin Bagley III added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

“We were stuck in the mud and kind of spinning our wheels a little bit in the first half — got away from a lot of things that were good for us in the last couple of games,” Kispert said. “It’s all about the way we approach these games, and if you’re not ready to play when the ball goes up, any team in the league can beat anybody. We don’t have enough wins, we’re not good enough, to come to games not ready to play.”

Kyle Kuzma managed only 12 points on a rough shooting night, and he also had six of Washington’s 19 turnovers.

Both teams shot under 30% from 3-point range on the night, and the fourth quarter was a particular struggle offensively with Detroit outscoring the Wizards 16-12.

“We’d love to blow people out and be less stressful down the stretch,” Williams said. “But for us, to be in those moments, especially for our young guards to come through like that, for sure they’re going to grow, and it’s great to grow with a win.”

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host Memphis on Monday night.

Wizards: Host Miami on Sunday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.