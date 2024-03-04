Clippers’ Westbrook undergoes surgery on fractured hand and is listed as week to week

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook underwent surgery on his fractured left hand Monday, and the team…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook underwent surgery on his fractured left hand Monday, and the team describes his status as week to week.

Westbrook broke his hand Friday in the Clippers’ 140-115 victory over the Washington Wizards. The 2016-17 MVP and nine-time all-NBA performer appeared to suffer the injury while trying to poke the ball away from Washington’s Jordan Poole.

“He’ll start rehab, and we’re just going to check on him weekly just to kind of see how he feels once he starts his rehab,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said Monday after the Clippers’ 113-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 35-year-old Westbrook had played in every game for the Clippers this season before breaking his hand. He now has missed Los Angeles’ last two games.

Westbrook is averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 22.6 minutes this season.

