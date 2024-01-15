Alec Burks comes off bench and scored 34 points to lead Pistons past the Wizards 129-117

Alec Burks matched his career-high with 34 points to lead Detroit to a 129-117 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday, giving the Pistons only their fourth win of the season.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have done some historic losing this season, including an NBA record-tying 28-game skid. The team’s effort and enthusiasm, however, haven’t wavered.

Alec Burks matched his career-high with 34 points to lead Detroit to a 129-117 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday, giving the Pistons only their fourth win of the season.

“We’ve had an unreal losing streak this year, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen our guys consistently go in the tank,” Pistons coach Monty Williams said. “Everyone’s all in and wants to see each other do well.”

Jalen Duren had 20 points and 19 rebounds and Jaden Ivey had 24 points, seven rebounds, and six assists for Detroit, which snapped a seven-game losing streak. Burks hit 8 of 12 from 3-point range as Detroit shot almost 56% from the field.

“He was in that bag today. He was in his Goel bag,” teammate Isiah Stewart said, using the metaphor for someone doing something well and adding emphasis on a luxury brand. “I’m happy for AB. He’s a great vet. He can really score the ball. I love playing with him. It’s like every time he steps out on the floor, he’s in range. He’s the type of guy that just hits all kinds of shots. And once he’s hot, he’s hot.”

The scoring outburst by Burks — who is averaging 11.5 points per game this season — matched his career high. He’d scored 34 twice before. First on Jan. 13, 2014, with Utah against Denver. Then again on Dec. 29, 2021, with New York against Detroit.

Tyus Jones had 22 points, seven assists and six rebounds to lead Washington. Jordan Poole added 16 points and Deni Advija had 12.

Stewart had 16 points while Ausar Thompson added 14 for Detroit.

The game came just a day after the teams made a trade to send Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Livers to the Wizards for Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala. The Pistons also will send two future draft picks to Washington.

The game was close for most of the first three quarters before a 9-0 run by Detroit gave the Pistons a 92-87 lead late in the third.

The Pistons led by 15 in the fourth quarter of a game between the two worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

“You could point to a number of things,” Washington’s Landry Shamet (11 points) said. “We had too many stretches where our attention to detail kind of fell off. Our attention to physicality.”

Washington’s Kyle Kuzma (21 points and eight rebounds) was ejected with 2:37 left and his team trailing 120-110 after receiving two technical fouls, the first for clapping in the face of an official and the second for continuing to argue.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host Minnesota on Wednesday.

Wizards: Visit New York on Thursday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.