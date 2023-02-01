Wizards-Pistons game postponed due to inclement weather

The Wizards-Pistons game scheduled for Wednesday night in Detroit has been postponed, as the Pistons have not been able to fly back home due to inclement weather in Dallas.

Wizards-Pistons game postponed due to weather originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/c3oYsdmwPA — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 1, 2023

A makeup date has yet to be determined. The Wizards were set to close out a five-game road trip in Detroit before heading home to face the Blazers on Friday night. This ends their road trip at 4-0 and short of what could have been the first 5-0 road trip in franchise history.

The Pistons played in Dallas on Monday night, while an ice storm has left hundreds of thousands without power across the state of Texas. Wednesday was set to be the final meeting between the Wizards and Pistons in Detroit. They have one more game in D.C. remaining, on March 14.

Games postponed due to weather are not common in the NBA with everything taking place indoors. The Wizards had one moved in 2016 against the Jazz and another in 2010 against the Hawks.

There were also many games postponed over the past several years due to coronavirus outbreaks around the league. That has left the NBA well-practiced in contingency plans. Now that the NBA is back on a normal calendar, they have plenty of off-days to work with.

For the Wizards, it will mean three days off in between games as they aim to continue a recent hot streak. Washington has won a season-high six straight games, leaving them with a 24-26 record on the season overall.