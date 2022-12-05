Wizards’ Bradley Beal to miss at least 3 games with hamstring injury

Bradley Beal is set to miss at least the next three Wizards games after an MRI on Monday revealed a strain to his right hamstring.

Beal to miss games with hamstring injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Bradley Beal is set to miss at least the next three games after an MRI on Monday revealed a strain to his right hamstring. Beal left the Wizards’ loss to the Lakers on Sunday night after sustaining the injury in the first quarter.

The Wizards announced the update Monday night, adding Beal will be re-evaluated in one week. The Wizards’ next three games are at the Bulls on Wednesday, at the Pacers on Friday and then at home against the Clippers on Saturday.

The Clippers game is supposed to be John Wall’s first chance to play in front of D.C. fans since he was traded by the Wizards in 2020. Beal and Wall were longtime teammates before the deal took place.

The Wizards will now have to make do without their leading scorer, as Beal is averaging 22.9 points per game while shooting a career-high 52.2% from the field. While the Wizards were blown out by the Lakers after Beal went down, Washington has managed to go 4-2 in games he has missed this season.

Beal had previously sat out five games due to health and safety protocols and then another due to a right thigh contusion. Washington went on a four-game winning streak when he was out due to protocols.

With Beal out, the Wizards will likely replace him in the starting lineup with second-year wing Corey Kispert. They have some shooting guard depth to fall back on between him and veteran Will Barton, though they remain without key backup guard Delon Wright, who also has a hamstring injury. And as of Monday, rookie 10th overall pick Johnny Davis, a shooting guard, was in health and safety protocols.

Without Beal, the Wizards will try to pull themselves out of their worst slide of the season so far. They have lost six of their last seven games and currently sit 11-13 on the year. They will also begin this three-game stretch on the road where they have lost five straight.