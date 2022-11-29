MRI reveals bone bruise on Rui Hachimura’s ankle, status uncertain

The Wizards now have more clarity on Rui Hachimura's injury, though not necessarily his timeline to return, as an MRI revealed a bone bruise in his right ankle.

MRI reveals bone bruise on Hachimura's ankle originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Hachimura will miss Wednesday’s game at the Nets and “his status beyond Wednesday will be determined by his clinical evolution.” Hachimura has missed the Wizards’ last five games with what was originally described as right ankle soreness.

Hachimura, 24, has averaged 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in 16 games so far this season, shooting 48.1% from the field. He has been the Wizards’ most consistent bench player.

Hachimura sustained the injury on Nov. 20 in a win over the Charlotte Hornets. He has been listed as questionable for each of the last five games.

Without Hachimura available, the Wizards have shortened their rotation in most games. Anthony Gill has also stepped in to fill the void.

Before Monday’s win over the Timberwolves, head coach Wes Unseld Jr. was asked if Hachimura had received an MRI and declined to offer specifics, though he did say Hachimura remained day-to-day. While he will now for sure miss Wednesday’s game, maybe that is an indication he won’t be out long.